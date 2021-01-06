Brokerages Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings. Isoray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Isoray.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

ISR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.19.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. 6,669,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,085,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 67,306 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

