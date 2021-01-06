Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 2.9% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Target by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after buying an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Target by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246,378 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $181.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

