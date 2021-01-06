American National Bank Buys 2,711 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $690,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,486 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,651.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,077. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.89. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

