American National Bank Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 287.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,998 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 461,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.