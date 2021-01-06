American National Bank Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.68. The company had a trading volume of 96,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

