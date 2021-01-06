American National Bank Purchases 100,405 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 642.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,405 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $302,000.

GEM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

