Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $76.02. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $75.90.

