Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

