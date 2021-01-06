American National Bank Has $558,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American National Bank lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $210.94. 101,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.57. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

