Pi Financial Reiterates C$2.00 Price Target for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) has been given a C$2.00 target price by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORE. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ORE stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.10. The company had a trading volume of 84,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,011. The company has a market cap of C$277.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. Orezone Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,752,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,229,725.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

