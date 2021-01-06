Raymond James Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) a $95.00 Price Target

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) received a $95.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.