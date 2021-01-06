Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Price Target Lowered to C$0.20 at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) stock remained flat at $C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,741. Nevada Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

