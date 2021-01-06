Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.56.

TSE DCBO traded down C$3.85 on Wednesday, reaching C$75.81. The company had a trading volume of 114,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.42. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

