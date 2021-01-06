Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.21.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.79. The company had a trading volume of 635,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,360. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

