Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.27.

Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$60.79. 581,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The company has a market cap of C$30.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$46.81 and a one year high of C$67.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

