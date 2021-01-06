TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Downgraded to Tender at TD Securities

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.25. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMR. National Bank Financial upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) in a report on Wednesday.

TMR stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.18. The company had a trading volume of 172,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35. TMAC Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$3.45. The stock has a market cap of C$284.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

