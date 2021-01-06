iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.34

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.34 and last traded at $139.34, with a volume of 54867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

