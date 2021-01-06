The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.89

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.89 and last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 75899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $56,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.