NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.86

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 3458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get NIC alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.26.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIC by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of NIC by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NIC by 1,967.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.