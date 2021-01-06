Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.84

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 12263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,307.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,396. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 216,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

