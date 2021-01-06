NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX) Trading 8.5% Higher

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX) traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 150,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 145,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of C$47.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) Company Profile (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 33,149 hectares located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

