Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.85. Teligent shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 47,033 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

