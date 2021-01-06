Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 29,279 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.22 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Harte Gold Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,467.26 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

