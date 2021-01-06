Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 29,279 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.22 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Harte Gold Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,467.26 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

