NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $1,445.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 283.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008298 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,862,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,761,557 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

