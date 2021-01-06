Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report $227.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.60 million and the highest is $230.41 million. Yelp reported sales of $268.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $862.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.99 million to $870.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $949.49 million, with estimates ranging from $874.84 million to $980.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,558,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,378,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 154,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,096. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

