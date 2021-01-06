GravityCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,770.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $88,218.80 and approximately $2,770.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00118264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00246880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.21 or 0.00514498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00049836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00250785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017110 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,027,259 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

