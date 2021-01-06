TurtleCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $144,522.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $144,522.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,366,971,554 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

