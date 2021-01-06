NIX (NIX) Trading 27.9% Higher This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $50.98 and $5.60. During the last week, NIX has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $70,236.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,220.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.88 or 0.03386875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00472978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.16 or 0.01278108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00398586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00178690 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,461,579 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

