Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post sales of $269.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $243.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

PFPT traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $132.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,201. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,435.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,115 shares of company stock worth $7,291,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

