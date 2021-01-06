MicroBitcoin Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $200.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006218 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00118953 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

