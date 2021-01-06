$52.59 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) will post $52.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.53 million to $55.72 million. Scorpio Bulkers reported sales of $60.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year sales of $163.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.37 million to $166.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.57 million, with estimates ranging from $69.03 million to $185.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SALT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NYSE SALT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,169. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $198.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

