Traders Buy High Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,574 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the average volume of 495 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:JEF traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 67,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.