Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $10.12. Clever Leaves shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 7,339 shares traded.

Clever Leaves Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Ecomedics SAS. manufactures and markets pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products for global market. It offers Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) grade products. The company offers its products for pain management, nausea, palliative care, multiple sclerosis, anorexia, Parkinson's disease, and sleeping disorders.

