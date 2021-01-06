Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $8.66. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 9,623 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $68,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $147,840.

About Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

