Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.31. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 120 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Atlantic American from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

