Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.08. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

