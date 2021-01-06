Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.31. Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,999 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$38.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00.

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes various projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, HuiÃ±ac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, Quilisane, and Cobreorco.

