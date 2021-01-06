Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $11.31. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 884,625 shares.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

