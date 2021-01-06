Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $8.15. Broadwind shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 10,235 shares.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million, a P/E ratio of -148.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

