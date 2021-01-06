Meme Price Tops $628.10 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 46.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $628.10 or 0.01796025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00269199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00041932 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

