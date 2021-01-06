Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $480.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $485.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 955,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,835. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 260.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 166.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,549. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.