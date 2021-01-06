DEJAVE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,874.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE token can currently be bought for $1,770.56 or 0.05034697 BTC on popular exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $31,874.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00118505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00247382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.43 or 0.00518764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00251304 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017032 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

