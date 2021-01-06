Brokerages Anticipate Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) will announce $11.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.56 million and the highest is $13.42 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $55.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.83 million to $56.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.94 million to $72.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,011. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares in the last quarter.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.