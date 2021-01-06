e-Gulden Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 31.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $466.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00473822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 97% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000210 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,672 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,361 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

