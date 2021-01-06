CaixaPay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $194,241.23 and approximately $44.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00118505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00247382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.43 or 0.00518764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00251304 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017032 BTC.

