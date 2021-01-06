CaixaPay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $194,241.23 and approximately $44.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028874 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00118505 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00247382 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.43 or 0.00518764 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00251304 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017032 BTC.
CaixaPay Profile
.
CaixaPay Coin Trading
CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.