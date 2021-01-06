Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $339,295.60 and approximately $16,261.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00047946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00327753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00034554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.52 or 0.03024187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

