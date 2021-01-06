Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.88

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1773794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHNG. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

