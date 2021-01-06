HOLD Market Capitalization Tops $4.45 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One HOLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $3,456.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.