Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $422,668.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.55 million and $422,668.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00009667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,181.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.56 or 0.03406817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00475381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.57 or 0.01286398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00398995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00179705 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,276,037 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

