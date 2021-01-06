Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 131,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,035. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

